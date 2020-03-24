John David Keller
John David Keller, 94, of Hiddenite, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Gordon Hospice House.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Chapman Funeral Home.
Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.
