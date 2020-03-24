March 25, 2020

John David Keller

| | 0

John David Keller, 94, of Hiddenite, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Gordon Hospice House.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Chapman Funeral Home.

