First charges issued here for violating Stay at Home order

On Thursday, April 2, 2020, officers of the Taylorsville Police Department drew the first charges for people violating the Governor’s Stay at Home Order.

Ashley Nicole Pierce, 31 of Granite Falls, was charged with Larceny and Violation of the Stay At Home order.

Shannon Lee Benfield, 40 of Hickory, had a Criminal Summons issued for Concealment of Merchandise and Violation of the Stay at Home law issued against him.

Finally, a charge of Violating the Stay at home order was added to Charges of Larceny and Second Degree Trespass against Taylorsville resident Stephanie Karis, 46 years of age.

“The Taylorsville Police Department respects the need for people to perform essential life functions, but larceny, trespass, and concealment of merchandise are not essential life functions,” stated Acting Police Chief Douglas Bowman.