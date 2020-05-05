Man dies, woman and daughter airlifted in NC 16 collision

A Taylorsville man has died and two other people were airlifted with injures in a collision on NC this week.

On Monday, May 4, at approximately 1:10 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and is investigating a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 16, just north of Taylorsville in the area of Terrace Lawn Court, according to Master Trooper Jeffrey S. Swagger of the Highway Patrol.

A 2000 Honda Accord was traveling north on NC 16, ran off the road to the right in an area of a low shoulder, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Nissan Rogue.

The driver of the Honda, Herman Lee Gross, 44, of Taylorsville, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver of the Nissan, Beulah Gambill Coley, 31, of Taylorsville, and her 5-year-old daughter were transported by medical helicopter to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

All occupants were restrained by seat belts. The possibility of alcohol impairment is still under investigation. Based on the initial on-scene investigation, no charges are expected.

The roadway was closed for approximately 2 hours, Trooper Swagger concluded.