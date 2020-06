Tony Edward Michael, 67, of Stony Point, passed away June 8, 2020 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

He was born Wednesday, June 17, 1953, in McLennan County, Texas, to the late David Brumley Michael and Peggy Annette Warren Michael. Tony retired after many years of working as a Maintenance Supervisor in the furniture industry.

Services will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.