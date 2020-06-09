Angell Barnes
Angell Barnes, 85, of Taylorsville, passed away at her residence surrounded by her children on June 9, 2020.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by Alexander Funeral Service when finalized.
Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.
Posted in Obituaries
