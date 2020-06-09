June 10, 2020

Angell Barnes

Angell Barnes, 85, of Taylorsville, passed away at her residence surrounded by her children on June 9, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by Alexander Funeral Service when finalized.

