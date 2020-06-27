Christine Stafford Fox, 94, of Stan-Da-La, Taylorsville, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn.

Christine was born October 2, 1925, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Ulysses Burette Stafford and Beulah Bowman Stafford.

She retired from Alexvale Furniture and then continued to be a custodian at Millersville Baptist Church for many years. She was a faithful member of Millersville Baptist Church, where she served in her younger years as choir director. She loved her church and church family.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rayford Deaton Fox; her brother, Howard Stafford; and her sister, Maxine Mays.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her sons, Leon Deaton Fox and wife Linda of Statesville, and Lynn Allen Fox and wife Connie of Taylorsville; her grandsons, Lee Fox and wife Tamara of Huntsville, Alabama, and Michael Fox of Matthews; two great-granddaughters; three great-great-grandsons; her sister, Mabel Bowman; and many special nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 at Millersville Baptist Church. Rev. Bill Orren and Rev. Brian Kerley will officiate. Due to the COVID-19 virus, the funeral service will be limited to family members only.

Memorials may be made to: Carolina Caring Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn and Carolina Caring Hospice for their loving care.

