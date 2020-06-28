Flake Herman Clanton, 86, of Statesville, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Gordon’s Hospice in Statesville, after a period of declining health.

Mr. Clanton was a native of Alexander County, born June 6, 1934, son of the late Edward S. and Grace M. Clanton.

He was a retired farmer, carpenter, and plumber and spent much of his time working for Alan Lackey Plumbing and Hope Brothers Builders. Whenever possible, he could be found outdoors. Hunting and fishing were his favorites. He was a devoted caregiver to his son, Stephen.

Mr. Clanton was preceded in death by his wife, Mary M. Clanton, and most recently his son, Stephen Clanton. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Wilma C. Lambert, Edna M. Clanton, and Reba Clanton; his brother, Hubert M. Clanton; brother-in-law, Fred D. Lambert; and other family members.

He is survived by two sisters-in-law, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Levi Lambert, Tony Clanton, Bill Masters, and Nelson Dellinger were special caregivers to Herman during his last days at home.

No formal family visitation will be held due to Covid-19 concerns. The body will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service of Taylorsville on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., and Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held on July 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mike Duncan and Rev. Joey Campbell will officiate the service.

Memorials may be given to Pisgah United Methodist Church Building Fund c/o Jonathan Harris, 178 Hill Farm Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.