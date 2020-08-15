Mary “Dianne” St.Clair Griffin, of Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Brian Center in Viewmont after an extended illness.

She was born Wednesday, August 17, 1949, in Alexander County, to the late Ernest Lee St.Clair and Dora Dovey Walker St.Clair. She was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, Dianne was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Griffin.

Dianne is survived by a son, John Hamilton Griffin of Taylorsville; a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Meredith and husband Terry Wayne of Hiddenite; a brother, Wayne L. St.Clair of Taylorsville; a sister, Joy Miller and husband Sam of Asheville; and two grandchildren, Samantha Nicole Meredith, and Elizabeth Marie Meredith Cook and husband Matt.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Stony Point Cemetery. Rev. Mitchell Rash will officiate. There will be no formal visitation.

