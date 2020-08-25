Timothy “Tim” Lee Lackey, 68, of Stony Point, passed away at his residence Tuesday, August 25, 2020 after an extended illness.

He was born Sunday, March 9, 1952, in Iredell County, to the late Thomas Harlee Lackey and Margaret Junia Patterson Lackey. Tim retired from the Alexander County Sherriff’s Department. He was a member of South River Baptist Church, a lifetime member of the Alexander County Rescue Squad Association, member of the Alexander Rescue Squad, and the NC Jailer’s Association.

Tim is survived by his wife of 29 years, Melissa Martin Lackey of the home; a son, Christopher Lee Carrigan of the home; two brothers, Gary Lackey and wife Sharon of Hiddenite, and Terry Lackey of Stony Point; two sisters, Betty Payne and husband David, and Carolyn Morgan and husband Mike, both of Stony Point; and grandson, Spencer Carrigan of the home.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

