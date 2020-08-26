Alexander receives LGFCU Excellence in Innovation Award

Alexander County received one of 10 LGFCU (Local Government Federal Credit Union) Excellence in Innovation Awards on August 14 during the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners (NCACC) 2020 Virtual Annual Conference.

The Alexander County Health Department was selected for the award for developing a Behavioral Health Clinic to provide improved mental health services to local citizens.

“We are pleased to be recognized for our efforts in caring for the mental health of our citizens,” said Leeanne Whisnant, Director of Consolidated Human Services. “The behavioral health clinic started the first of this year, and has already made a tremendous impact on several lives. We’re proud of the program, and honored to receive the LGFCU Excellence in Innovation Award.”

The awards program provides a total of $10,000 in rewards to counties that develop successful programs to improve services to citizens. Cash awards of $1,000 each are given to ten winning programs each year. Successful programs demonstrate innovative solutions and cost/resource savings for counties. Examples include services related to general government, health and human services, public information/participation and intergovernmental collaboration.

Here is a complete list of the 2020 LGFCU Excellence in Innovation Awards:

• Behavioral Health Clinic – Alexander County.

• Energy Innovation Task Force – Buncombe County.

• Make Your Recycling Efforts Count – Catawba County.

• Library to Go – Catawba County.

• Behavioral Health Navigation for Inmates – Henderson County.

• No Wrong Door – Macon County.

• “LIEAP” into the Community – Scotland County.

• Fungi Demonstration Project – Transylvania County.

• Behavioral Health Collaborative – Union County.

• High Country Food Hub – Watauga County.