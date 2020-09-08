True Value donates Health and Safety Kits to schools

True Value Foundation recently donated KN95 face masks, hand soap, hand sanitizer, and cleaner solution to Alexander County Schools, made possible through a grant process.

Taylorsville True Value Hardware manager Jeff Davis and assistant manager Tanaye Goehring applied for the grants on behalf of Alexander County Schools.

True Value Foundation is focused on helping youth succeed with tools and resources to achieve their potential. Our children’s greatest resources are their educators and school staff. To ensure that children get their best educational experience under these trying circumstances, everything possible needs to be done to keep our educators and school staff safe, the Foundation press release stated. In partnership with True Value retailers, the True Value Foundation is providing health and safety kits to schools across the country via the newly created Educational Heroes Safety Campaign.

Over 700 schools in the country will be awarded health and safety kits to help protect educators and staff serving our youth.

All Alexander County public schools received the Health and Safety kits, said Davis.

“True Value of Taylorsville continues to be a wonderful and supportive partner of the school system. I have a great deal of gratitude for them,” said Dr. Jennifer Hefner, Superintendent of Alexander County Schools.