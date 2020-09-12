Doris Deal Russell, 88, of Statesville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Autumn Care of Statesville following a lengthy illness.

Doris was born September 9, 1932, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Howard Deal and Estelle Deal of Taylorsville.

She excelled academically at Taylorsville High School, Mitchell Community College, and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She loved helping people and was a long-term blood donor. Her faith guided her throughout her life. She was a member of Western Avenue Baptist Church for over 67 years, including serving as a Sunday school teacher and a women’s prison ministry volunteer for a number of years. She was also a Hospice volunteer. She was a member of Gideon’s International Auxiliary.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Louise Hines, and her brother, Ned Deal.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Sherman “Keith” Russell; three sons, Dr. Ronald K. Russell, Ed.D. of Montgomery, Alabama, Rev. James D. Russell, MDiv, and wife Dale of Greer, South Carolina, and Mark H. Russell, AAS, and wife Donna of Statesville; seven grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. All who knew her cherish her memory.

Visitation will be held from 1-2:15 p.m., Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Western Avenue Baptist Church, 1206 Museum Road, Statesville, followed by the funeral service at 2:30 p.m. Burial services will be at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in Alexander County in the Sugar Loaf Community, 210 Mt. Olive Church Road, Taylorsville, following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Western Avenue Baptist Church Youth Building Fund or Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

