On September 20, 2020, Betty Ann Petree peacefully passed away at the age of 66. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and dear friend lost her life to a long battle to cancer.

Betty was one of a kind and those who knew her loved her warm and inviting smile that was bound to come with a series of jokes. She was a woman of many skills, but the thing she valued and enjoyed the most was her family. Betty had the most beautiful soul and will be forever remembered in our hearts.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Stanley and Eloise Hall; siblings, Darlene, Stanley, and infant daughter Cynthia Marsh; and several grandchildren.

Betty will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 42 years, Greg Petree; children, Cristy Marsh, April Anderson, and LeAnn Petree; grandchildren, Avery Salmon, Zachary Salmon, and Rylee Icard; brother, Doug Stanley; as well as numerous relatives and friends.

The family will conduct a Celebration of Life Service from Noon until 4 p.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the family home, 98 Beth Eden Estate Lane, Taylorsville, NC to honor the life of Betty Ann Petree.

All memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to St. Jude’s Hospital in honor of Betty’s life.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to Dr. Richard Orlowski, who treated Betty for over 30 years, and the oncology staff at Catawba Hospital that provided Betty with great care until her last breath.

