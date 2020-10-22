Cleda Faye Dagenhart Carson, 84, of Stony Point, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Carolina Caring in Newton after an extended illness.

She was born Saturday, November 23, 1935, in Wilkes County, to the late Ernest Bain Dagenhart and Vivian Church Dagenhart. Cleda was a member of Monticella Baptist Church, The Red Hats, and The Daughters of the Confederacy. She was also founder and co-owner of Dagenhart Wood Carving.

In addition to her parents, Cleda was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Carson Tibbits.

Cleda is survived by her husband, Gerald Hicks Carson of the home; two sons, Jeffery Carson and wife Tonya of Stony Point, and Tim Carson and wife Jennifer of Georgia; two grandchildren, Andrew Johnson and Patrick Carson; three step-grandchildren, Alex Keppler, Chris Keppler, and Katarina Corbin; and a great-granddaughter, Cynthia Johnson.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Iredell Memorial Gardens. Rev. Steven Carson will officiate. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home.

Memorials may be given to Carolina Caring Hospice House, 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

