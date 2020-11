Benjamin Noah McCann, 27, of Union Grove, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020.

He was born Sunday, April 25, 1993, in Iredell County, to Kenneth McCann and Dana McKinney McCann of the home.

In addition to his parents, Benjamin is survived by his sisters, Carrie Michalowski, Sara Johnson, and Rachel Privette.

There will be no formal arrangements.

