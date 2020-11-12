Tina Ann Allen, 52, of Hiddenite, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 12, 2020 in her home at the Hiddenite campground.

Tina was born the daughter of Richard Russell and Mollie Sue Layne Dotson in Mingo County, West Virginia.

Tina was of the Pentecostal faith and will be remembered as a caregiver and for the love she shared with her friends.

In addition to Tina’s parents, those left to share the memories of Tina include her husband of six years, Donald (Barry) Allen, Jr. of the home; son, Mitchell Scott Frye of Taylorsville; daughter, Amanda Lavonne Frye of Taylorsville; five grandchildren, Shyann Marie Frye, Riddick Moon Brower, Kaydence Alyssa Sky Clay, Kylie Dezirae Solomon, and Aubrie Paige Frye; brothers, Jody Blackburn, Jeff Layne, and Brian Layne of Phelps Kentucky, and Richie Dotson of New Port News, Virginia; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service for Mrs. Allen will be conducted by the family at a later date.

Services have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service, where condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.