Gary Lynn Morell, 73, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Autumn Care of Statesville.

Born August 26, 1947, in Knox County, Tennessee, to the late Alvis lee and Betty Jo Kerns Morell.

Inurnment for Mr. Morell will be at a later date at the Salisbury VA. Cemetery.

Mr. Morell served in the US Navy, worked as a salesman in the heating and air conditioning industry, and was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mr. Morell include his wife of 53 years, Sally Ann Weldy Morell of the home; daughter Kimberly Ann Bailey of Kenasaw, Georgia; and four sisters.

