Charles Albert Braswell, 84, of Taylorsville, died Thursday, December 17, 2020 in Carolina Medical Center-Charlotte.

He was born Tuesday, July 21, 1936, in Caldwell County, to the late Horace Henry Braswell and Julia Etta Kelley Braswell.

He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. He retired from Furniture Design with Southern Furniture in Conover. He enjoyed traveling and gemstone searching. An avid Country Music fan, he especially enjoyed Blue Grass and song writing. He never forgot a joke.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lena Hall; and four brothers, Owen Braswell, Arnold Braswell, Kenneth Braswell, and Harold Braswell.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 64 years, Helen Johnson Braswell; a daughter and son-in-law, Sherrie and Rev. Bill Orren of Taylorsville; two sons, Charles Braswell, Jr. and wife Penny, and Patrick Scott Braswell, both of Taylorsville; five grandchildren, Daniel Neil Orren, Zackery Reid Orren, Charles Albert Braswell, III, Haley Braswell Kiser, and Avery Scott Braswell; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Mertha Biddy of Taylorsville; a number of nieces and nephews; and special friends, John Lackey, Arnold Johnson, and Clyde Cook.

The body will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service on Sunday, December 20, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., and from 2:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Millersville Baptist Church, with the funeral service following at 2:30 p.m. conducted by Rev. Tim Shook and Rev. Bill Orren. Burial will follow in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

