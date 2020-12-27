James Howard Kelley, 59, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

James was born April 27, 1961, in Union Town, Pennsylvania, the son of Gerald Bruce Kelley and Elva Hardin Kelley of Pennsylvania.

He was a US Army veteran and was of the Christian faith. He was a carpenter, where he did commercial construction, residential construction, and was a very good finishing carpenter. He was a lover of the outdoors, avid hunter, true outdoorsman, devoted father, and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jared Bruce Kelley.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish and honor his memory include his daughter, Cassandra Kelley Ramon (Oscar) of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Natalie, Sofia, Eva, Alexander, and Dylan; his sister, Susan Wilson of West Virginia; fiancée, Carole Beuning of Taylorsville; and mother of his children, Kristine Kennington of Hiddenite.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Hiddenite Cemetery with full military honors accorded by Alexander County Veterans Honor Guard. The body will lie-in-state from 1-5 p.m., Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

Please honor all Covid-19 guidelines for all services.

Memorials may be made to: DAV Chapter 84, 582 Carrigan Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of James Howard Kelley.