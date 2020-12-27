Rev. Douglas “Doug” Kay Foster, 89, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Carolina Caring.

He was born on January 10, 1931 the son of the late Chelsie Wyatt and Verna Mae Bulis Foster. Doug pastored Mt. Olive Baptist Church and later was the Interim at Macedonia Baptist Church, where he would move his membership. He honorably served our country in the US Army during the Korean War.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 64 years, Rosa Lee Cooper Foster; sons, Perry Phillips and Nathan Foster; daughters, Sheronda Foxand Brenda Rector; and sister, Mona Hamby.

Doug will lie-in-state on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Alexander Funeral Service from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Dan Spears and Rev. Taylor Pennell officiating.

Memorials may be sent to Carolina Caring at 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

