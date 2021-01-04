Irene Dale Welborn Allen, 67, of Olin, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at Gordan Hospice of Statesville.

She was born January 17, 1953, in Iredell County, to the late Lawrence Welborn Sr. and Ruby Fair Welborn.

Irene is survived by a son, Randall Shumakero of Olin; and a daughter, Merie Swink of Olin.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 8, 2021 at Taylor Springs Baptist Church. Rev. Jerry Gwaltney and Rev. Carl Williams will officiate. The body will lie-in-state from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., Friday, at Taylor Springs Baptist Church. Burial will follow at a later date.

