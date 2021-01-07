David L. Brown, 75, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.

David was born January 29, 1945, in Alexander County, the son of the late Croson Lynn Brown and Faye Stikeleather Brown.

He was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed listening to the radio and loved to color.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his sister, Evelyn Keever of Taylorsville, and a number of nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of David L. Brown.