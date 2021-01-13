Fueled Streetside Coffee Grand Opening is Jan. 18

Fueled Streetside Coffee, located at a walk-up window inside INLINE Designs at 69 East Main Avenue in Taylorsville, will hold a Grand Opening on Monday, January 18, 2021, 7am-4pm. Duck Donuts’ Duck Truck of the Piedmont Triad will be on hand that day, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Heather Mull Cox, owner of Fueled Streetside Coffee, is excited about the opening.

District 10 Coffee Roasters, based in the Carolinas, will be sourcing the roasted beans for Fueled Streetside Coffee.

Heather’s aunt and uncle are opening Riverbend Creamery in Lincolnton soon, providing A-2 milk, which will be available at Fueled Coffee.

Cox’s husband, Brandon, owns and operates INLINE Designs, in which Fueled Coffee will share floor space. The shop is just east of Town and Country Drug.

The shop’s (winter hours) starting January 19, will be: Monday-Thursday, 6:30am-4:30pm, Friday & Saturday 6:30am-11:30am, and closed on Sunday.

Fueled Coffee’s menu is available on Facebook at “Fueled Streetside Coffee.” Readers can check them out on Instagram, too.