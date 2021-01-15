Charles Eugene “Toon” Barnes, 82, of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, January 15, 2021.

He was born on August 5, 1939 to the late Don and Mary Sue Childers Barnes of Alexander County.

Toon was a lifelong member of Three Forks Baptist Church, where he served his Lord as a deacon and Training Union Director. Toon loved being outside, he was the happiest on his tractor, farming his own land and gardening. He worked at Broyhill furniture for 35 years. He loved seeing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Toon spent much of his latter days making special phone calls to his loved ones each day.

Mr. Barnes is leaving behind to cherish his memories his wife of 52 years, Judy Kay Auton Barnes of the home; daughter, Tammy Bumgarner and husband Greg of Taylorsville; son, Donie Barnes and wife Allyson of Taylorsville; four grandchildren, Lauren Deal (Zachary), Michaela Chapman (Bryant), and Garrett and Luke Barnes; four great-grandchildren, Samuel Deal, Silas Deal, Stephen Deal, and Wren Chapman; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Barnes will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service on Monday, January 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. A graveside service will be conducted for Mr. Barnes on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., in the Three Forks Baptist Church Cemetery. Dr. Carson Moseley, Assistant Pastor Jimmy Parker, and Rev. Zachary Deal will officiate.

Deacons of Three Forks Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Three Forks “Faith Fund” @ 4685 Three Forks Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

