Gayle Dean Sharpe, 73, of Stony Point, passed away January 16, 2021 at Salisbury VA Hospital. He had been in declining health for several years.

Gayle was born March 3, 1947, in Iredell County, to the late William Wayne Sharpe and Lois Adams Sharpe.

Gayle married the former Gladys Fox on March 22, 1969. Gayle and Gladys were blessed with two sons, Kevin Sharpe (Vickie) of Hiddenite, and Chad Sharpe (Delena) of Bethlehem.

Gayle is also survived by a sister, Betty Jean Sharpe of Statesville, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Joe Sharpe.

Gayle retired from Craftmaster Furniture where he worked for several years. He served in the US Army, during the Vietnam War, and the National Guard. He loved sporting events and especially loved NASCAR Racing and watched whenever he could. Bella and Ressie were his two fur babies that he loved very much. They provided lots of company to him and he enjoyed playing with them.

A very special thank you to his sister-in-law, Kathy Bowman, who was his special caregiver. He looked forward to her visits and help that she provided each week.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery with full military rights. Reverend Tony Bunton will officiate. The body will lie-in-state Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from 10:00-2:00 at Chapman Funeral Home.

Memorials my be given to DAV Taylorsville, 582 Carrigan Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the family of Gayle Dean Sharpe.