GK Food Mart plans Grand Opening Fri.



By MICAH HENRY

GK Food Mart has opened in downtown Taylorsville this month and is planning a Grand Opening on Friday, January 22, 2021. The filling station and convenience store is located at 126 East Main Avenue, across from WACB Radio and the former Hotel Alexandria.

Manager Laxman Kandel said there will be special prices on items all day, including free Lance crackers with purchase of a coffee and low prices on soft drinks.

“We will continue to keep prices as low as possible to attract and retain customers,” Kandel said.

The store sells a full line of motor fuels, including non-ethanol 90 octane gas, unleaded regular, mid grade, and super gas, and diesel fuel.

An ATM is available in store, where shoppers will find cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, all types of snacks, soft drinks including Coke and Sun Drop, coffee, cappucino in three flavors, and more. Several types of beer are kept ice cold in the cooler, too.

Store hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., 7 days a week.

For more information, call GK Food Mart at 336-858-6667.