Melvin Reece Norton, 68, of Statesville, died unexpectedly Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Melvin was born October 26, 1952, in Iredell County, to the late Erby Reece Norton and Mary Louise Deal Norton. He attended Iredell County School and graduated from North Iredell High School in 1970. He was employed at Paumac Tubing. He served in the US Army from 1972-1974 was stationed in Bamberg, Germany.

Melvin is survived by his wife, Janice Bumgarner Norton; a son, Brandon Reece Norton of the home; a daughter, Christina Lea Norton Hamby of Statesville; and a sister, Wanda Norton Babb of Statesville.

A private family graveside service will be conducted at Old Providence Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Reverend Jeffrey Bumgarner will officiate. There will be no formal visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625; and St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Melvin Reece Norton Family.