Brenda Millsaps Harris, 72, of North Wilkesboro, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 at her home.

Brenda was born April 12, 1948, in Iredell County, to Baxter Leroy Millsaps, Sr. and Elizabeth Morrison Millsaps. She was a member of Rickard’s Chapel AME Zion Church, where she sang in the choir, was on the Usher Board, and was a Deaconess-Stewardess. She retired from Tyson Foods in 2010 after 23 years of service.

Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her parents.

Mrs. Harris is survived by her husband of 50 years, James W. Harris; daughters, Kimberly Gibbs and spouse Keoki of Wilkesboro, and Keila Melton and spouse Jason of Gastonia; grandchildren, Kyra Gibbs, Kenzie Gibbs, Jason Melton II, and Kaleb Melton; brothers, Baxter Millsaps, Jr. and spouse Rosalind of Brooklyn, New York, Jerry Millsaps and spouse Ruby of Stony Point, Rudolph Millsaps and spouse Tina of Statesville, Leonard Millsaps and spouse Lushorn of Mooresville, Rev. Glenn Millsaps, Sr. and spouse Cathy of Statesville, and Dale Millsaps of Statesville; brother-in-law, Milton Harris and spouse Marnita; and sisters-in-law, Linda Harris and Elaine Harris Cobb.

Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Harris Family Cemetery with Rev. Richard Watts and Rev. Glenn Millsaps, Sr. officiating. Mrs. Harris will lie-in-state from 12:00 until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Miller Funeral Service.

Pallbearers will be Bud Vailes, Frankie Harris, Joey Somers, Toney Parks, Shane Hague, and Kevin Millsaps. Honorary pallbearer will be Dwan Harris.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Rickard’s Chapel AME Zion Church Building Fund/Church Improvement, PO Box 1689, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.

Miller Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.