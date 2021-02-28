Patricia Gwendolyn Judd, 90, of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 after a long life, well-lived, and greatly loved. She was born on August 4, 1930 to the late Willie York Burgess.

Pat was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for 18 years, and was a former member of the Eagles Club of Cumberland, Maryland and AmVets Post #1 of Cumberland, Maryland. Her church family was with the Virginia Avenue Baptist Church in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Other than family, nothing filled Pat’s heart with more joy than helping others. She touched friends and her community in more ways than words can express.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her father, Don Burgess, and her husband, Robert Judd.

She is survived by her children, Sandra Hocter and her husband Jay, Janet Cooper and her husband Joseph, Deborah Jenkins, Richard Judd and his wife Jill, and Roberta Skidmore and her husband Thomas; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; her sisters, Donna Pollard and her husband Ray, and Gail Jackson; several nieces; and many very dear friends.

A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Taylorsville City Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Washington County for all of their dedication and care for Pat.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Avenue, Hagerstown, MD 21742.

