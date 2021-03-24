Dorothy Dean McKinney Wike, 91, passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 following a lengthy illness.

The oldest of 12 children, Dorothy was born January 15, 1930, in Buncombe County, to the late James Earnest McKinney and Myrtle Lula Sherlin McKinney.

After marrying the love of her life, Everette F. Wike, on January 5, 1950, she called Taylorsville her home. During her working career, Dorothy worked at Schneider Mills and later Lewittes Furniture Company. She had an exceptional work ethic, which she passed on to her loving family.

She was of the Baptist faith and loved her Lord. Dorothy was more than a conqueror, she was an overcomer in this life and taught her family how to live life abundantly with cancer. First and foremost, Dorothy loved her family and she loved to work in the yard, especially raking leaves and working in her flowers.

In addition to her husband of 53 years and her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Sue Carrigan, Betty Sherlin, and Myrtle Brown; brother, David McKinney; grandson, Jerry Lynn Wagoner; son-in-law, Clyde Dyson; brother-in-law, David G. Harrington; and niece, Lana Kay Harrington Long.

Those left to cherish her memory include her three children, Doris Wike Dyson, Charles F. Wike and wife Evelyn, and Martha Wike Burgin, all of Taylorsville; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Harrington of Statesville; six grandchildren, Terry Wagoner and wife Tonya, Teresa Wagoner Chatham and husband Curtis, Heather Dyson Brown, Clyde Dyson, Jr. and wife Haley, Thomas F. Wike, and Miranda Burgin; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Geneva Chandler, Ellar Williams, Mae Maynor, Gladys McDuffie, and Jeanie Hollifield; brothers, Sam McKinney and Edney McKinney; cousins, Ray McKinney and Pauline Pettloe; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A private graveside service will be held Friday, March 26 at Taylorsville Cemetery. Rev. Tony Daniels will officiate. Dorothy will lie-in-state Friday, March 26, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at Adams Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, the family requests that visitors wear masks and maintain social distance.

Pallbearers include: Clyde Dyson, Jr., Terry Wagoner, Jordan Wagoner, Justin Wagoner, Thomas Wike, and Nickie Wike.

The family would like to acknowledge Hospice of Alexander County for their extraordinary service and care throughout Dorothy’s battle with cancer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Dorothy Dean McKinney Wike.