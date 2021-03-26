Bessie Jane Holder Blalock, 79, of Hiddenite, passed away at home Friday, March 26, 2021 after an extended illness.

She was born Saturday, July 12, 1941, in Iredell County, to the late Edgar Lee Holder and Hattie Mae Brown Holder.

In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, James Whit Blalock Sr.; a brother, Harvey Holder; and three sisters, Violet Hucks, Thala Shoemaker, and Lokell Harris.

She survived by three son, James Whit Blalock Jr. and wife Karla of Statesville, Chris Blalock and wife Tonda of Hiddenite, and Vincent Blalock of the home; brother, Sammy Holder of Kannapolis; sister, Brenda Gardner and husband Jim of Troutman; three grandchildren, Nick Blalock and wife Michela, Daniel Blalock, and Luke-James Blalock; and great-grandchild, Adelynn Blalock.

A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, March, 30, 2021, at 4:00 p.m., at Rocky Springs UMC. Rev. Justin Douglas and Rev. Whit Blalock will officiate. There will be no formal visitation.

Chapman Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Bessie Jane Holder Blalock.