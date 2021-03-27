Robert “Mack” Oliver, 89, of Stony Point, went home to be with our Lord on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at his home after an extended illness.

He was born July 26, 1931, in Alexander County. Mack created a loving home environment, deeply rooted in faith. He came to know Christ at a young age, and his constant relationship with the Lord shaped his character in countless, wonderful ways.

He was amazingly unselfish and generous, patient and loving, humble and thoughtful, slow to anger and quick with humor, disciplined and hard-working. He exemplified servant leadership in the church, at home, and in community service with the Gideons, VFW, and Ruritan Club.

Mack served as an elder and Sunday School teacher at Stony Point ARP Church, and in later years, joined Berea Baptist Church, where he served as deacon. Mack always put his faith and family first. No matter what else was going on, he closed every day by reading a Bible chapter and devotional to his wife and children, and kneeling in prayer for his family and those in sickness or need.

Mack served in the Navy during the Korean War, and worked for Kewaunee Scientific for nearly four decades.

Mack was preceded in death by his loving parents, Vance and Grace Oliver; his brother, Neil Oliver; sister, Grace Stout; and grandson, Oliver Thomas.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Libby Oliver; daughters, Elaine Oliver Thomas, Paula Radford, and Ina Lee Harkness; son, Mark Oliver; brothers, Don and Rex Oliver; grandchildren, Kellen Harkness, Leah Callaway, Christin Thomas, Mackenzie Woody, Amanda Radford, and Abbey and Audrey Oliver; and great-grandchildren, Lucy and Vera Harkness; Ambrose, Beatrix and Fen Callaway, Milah Thomas, Zak Woody, and Keir Radford.

A graveside service will be conducted at 4:00 p.m., Monday, March 29, 2021 at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery, in Moravian Falls, with military rights. Dr. Sheridan Stanton will officiate. The family will receive friends Monday, March 29, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home from 2:00-3:00 p.m. We ask that all CDC Guidelines are followed.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.