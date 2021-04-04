On Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, Pearl Ingram Childers, age 101, went to be with her Lord.

She was born Saturday, April 12, 1919, the daughter of the late Charlie Mike (Son) Ingram and Olive Florinda Echerd Ingram, she had 14 siblings.

She married Fred “Atwell” Childers, in 1936, and they shared a life for 66 years. Together, they raised a son, Doy, and a daughter, Florinda. She was educated in the Alexander County Schools and went on to retire from Broyhill Furniture Industries, in 1983, after 19 years as a cloth cutter and button maker.

The many years of Ms. Pearl’s life were filled with family, friends, and in the fellowship of others. A common sentiment from her loved one was that “she was always the same” and she was widely known for her gracious and kind manner. She was faithful to her family and to her Lord.

She was a faithful member of Three Forks Baptist Church, since 1932, and was also a choir member. Ms. Pearl was saved at an early age in an encounter with the Lord as she walked home after a summer revival at Three Forks Baptist Church. She was a member since 1932 and remained there for the rest of her life, and for much of this time was the oldest living and the longest attending member. Ms. Pearl loved to work in her flowers, sew, and cook.

She always said that she had been given a special calling to pray for those who did not yet know Christ, and she loved to share her testimony with others. Ever conscious of God’s goodness, she often claimed that she had been blessed by the Lord “with both hands.”

Ms. Pearl is survived by her son, Doy Childers of Taylorsville; daughter, Florinda Johnson of Lew-isville; granddaughter, Sherri Ireland (husband Toby) of Taylorsville; grandsons, Chris Childers (wife Chrissy) of Florence, Texas, and Eugene Childers (Glenda Miller) of Taylorsville; step-grandson, Ted Johnson (wife Kelly) of Cary, and Jonathan (wife Lee) of Atlanta, Georgia; three great-grandsons; two great-granddaughters; four step-great-grandsons; two step-great-granddaughters; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

The body will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service in Taylorsville on Monday, April 5, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., and Tuesday, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Three Forks Baptist Church on Tuesday, April 6, at 4:00 p.m., and the body will lie-in-state beginning at 3:00 p.m. for 45 minutes prior to the funeral service. Officiating will be Dr. Carson Moseley, Pastor Mike Runion, Pastor Stephen Dagenhart, and Pastor Neal Walker. Burial will be immediately following the service in the Three Forks Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers include: Casey Starnes, Kenny Upright, Jamie Cobb, Jeremy Fortner, Jeremy Hollar, and Cameron Childers.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Three Forks Baptist Church Building Fund @ 4685 Three Forks Church Road, Taylorsville, NC, 28681; or to Hospice & Home Care of Alexander County @ 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Alexander Funeral Service requests that Covid-19 guidelines be observed.

Arrangements will be provided by Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.