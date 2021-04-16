Renee Ann Grugan, 44, passed away April 16, 2021, after declining health.

She was born July 29, 1976, in Troy, New York, to Paula Grugan. Renee was of the Christian faith and had worked as a paper carrier.

Those left to cherish her memories include a spouse of 18 years, Sheryl Ruckle; mother, Paula Grugan (Ted Alberts); a sister, Dody Busch; two step-brothers, Michael and Ted Jr. Alberts; a step-daughter, Brittany Ruckle; and a step-son, Jeffrey Ruckle.

A private family service will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at Mid-South Division, Inc., Attn: Shirley Watters, 1100 Ireland Way Suite 300, Birmingham, AL 35205.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.