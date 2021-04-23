Treva Jeanette Robinette Presnell, 95, of Conover, formerly of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

Treva was born July 5, 1925, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Doc BF Robinette and Ola Robinette Watts.

She had worked for the Dime Store, on the toy side, and Southern Device. Following retirement from Southern Device, she worked at Valley Nursing as a CNA and also was a foster grandparent for the school system, known as “Miss Treva”. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed cooking, liked to watch wrestling, and loved her cat, LouLou.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her children, Billy Wayne Presnell and Linda Sue Presnell Davidson; her sister, Lucy Robinette Fortner; and her brother, Willie “Bill” Orren.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Lisa Dawn Frye (Billy) of Conover; her grandchildren, Amy Davidson Fox (Kevin) and Krystal Presnell Bennett (Douglas) all of Taylorsville, Laci Frye and special friend Artur Hofer of Conover, Shane Frye (Kristen) of Statesville, and Brandon Frye (Heather) of Hickory; 10 great-grandchildren; her daughter-in-law, Patricia Eldridge Presnell of Taylorsville; her son-in-law, Asa Homer “Junior” Davidson of Taylorsville; and her niece, Kathy Fortner Jenkins (Larry) of Taylorsville.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel in Taylorsville. Rev. Joel Frye will officiate. The body will lie in-state from Noon until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines for all services.

In addition to flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

