John Hughes Vandervort, 51, of Wilkesboro, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical in Winston-Salem.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Reins-Sturdivant Chapel with Pastor Joey Moore officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

John was born June 3, 1969, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, to Harry Hughes and Judith Foulk Vandervort. He worked for 27 years with the North Wilkesboro Police Department. He loved his community and fellow officers. He worked with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Department. He was a great mentor to many people and worked with youth at Tiffany’s Place. He participated and played in a Badge Bowl to raise $1,000 to help purchase a photo identification system for the Crime Prevention Unit of the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Department.

John also worked as a patrol officer at the substation in Skyview Apartments to help enforce parking ordinances and crack down on drug dealers. While there, he worked with the children in the community to guide them in making wise choices. He was a member of Celebration Church.

In addition to his mother, John was preceded in death by a sister, Amy Walters; a nephew, Dustin Walters; and his father and mother-in-law, Lytle and Juanita Keys Elmore.

John is survived by his wife, Deborah Elmore Vandervort of the home; his parents, Hughes Vandervort and wife Gretchen of Hays; a daughter, Amelia Rodriguez of the home; a son, Jason Kilby of Wilkesboro; two sisters, Jan Vandervort of Delray Beach, Florida, and Susan Barber of Wilkesboro; two nephews, Daniel Walters and wife Lenia of Charlotte, and Daniel Joseph Elmore of Taylorsville; two great-nephews, Ronald and Nathan Walters; a great-niece, Olivia Walters; brother-in-law, Larry Elmore and wife Debbie of Taylorsville; and special friends, Captain Shannon Anderson and Sergeant Gary Tilley.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff in the Intensive Care Unit, the Critical Care Unit, and the Rehabilitation Center at Wake Forest Baptist Health-Wilkes Medical Center for their care and compassion during John’s sickness.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Amelia’s College Fund c/o State Employees Credit Union Account #40360422; or Child Abuse Prevention Team, 203 East Main Street, Wilkesboro, NC 28697; or to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com.