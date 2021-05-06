Patsy Ruth Tedder Wike, 62, of Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at her home.

Patsy of born October 19, 1958, in Alexander County, to the late Bobby Harold Tedder and Pauline St. Clair Tedder. She was a furniture worker and a member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church.

In addition to her mother, Patsy was preceded in death by a son, Jason Lynn Caldwell, and a grandson, Cole Brett David Carson.

In addition to her father, Patsy is survived by her husband of 31 years, David Leslie Wike of the home; a daughter, Ashley Lasha Wike Lopez and husband Juan of Stony Point; two brothers, Robert Tedder and Dennis Tedder, both of Moravian Falls; one grandchild, Jaxon Kristopher Lopez; and special best friend, Barbara Wike.

A graveside service will be conducted Sunday, May 9, 2021, at 2 p.m., Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Robert Gragg officiating. There will be no formal visitation. All CDC guidelines will be followed.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.