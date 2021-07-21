United Way initiative to help small businesses

United Way of Alexander County Launches “365 Drive” to Help Local Small Businesses

Dianne Little, United Way of Alexander County President, has announced a new program designed to give local small businesses more exposure. The “365 Drive” is open to businesses of fewer than 25 employees in exchange for a yearly contribution of $365 (one dollar per day). Businesses may manage their contribution in several ways. They may pay the entire amount, divide their payment into installments, host an in-store promotion where proceeds go towards their pledge, or engage their employees in a business-wide campaign.

In exchange for their contribution, businesses will receive a decal for display as a “Small Business Circle” member; have their business listed on the UWAC website and Facebook page, the UWAC Annual Report and other publications, and in The Taylorsville Times; receive invitations to United Way events; and have opportunities for networking and social media recognition on “Small Business Saturday.”

In commenting about the importance of the United Way’s “365 Drive,” Little stated, “We know that our small businesses play an invaluable role in Alexander County’s economic development, and we so excited to provide them this opportunity to increase their exposure in our community as well as the surrounding area.”

The “365 Drive” launches this week. The United Way of Alexander County Board of Directors will visit local small businesses to explain the program and to recruit members of the “365 Small Business Circle.”