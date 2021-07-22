Croteau sentenced to 75-105 years

A man has been sentenced to at least three-quarters of a century in prison after being found guilty in a child rape case, according to authorities.

On July 21, 2021, Shawn Beau Croteau appeared in Alexander County Superior Court to face four counts of First Degree Statutory Rape of a Child and four counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child. Croteau was found guilty of three counts of First Degree Statutory Rape of a Child and four counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child.

He was sentenced by a Superior Court Judge to serve a minimum of 75 years to a maximum of 105 years (300-420 months of three consecutive sentences) in the NC Department of Corrections.

Sheriff Bowman would like to thank the Department of Homeland Security for their assistance in this investigation.

Croteau’s arrest happened last summer. On Sunday, July 19, 2020 officers with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location in reference to a reported sexual assault involving a minor. Officers arrived on scene and began to conduct the investigation. After the investigation was completed, Croteau, then age 41 of Taylorsville, was taken into custody. Croteau was charged with four counts of one Degree Statutory Rape and four counts of Indecent Liberties with a Minor. His bond was set at $1,500,000 secured.