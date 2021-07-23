Dolly “Dollie” Bea Howell, 89, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Sherrills Ford Hospice House.

She was born March 30, 1932, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Lindsay “Pink” Howell and Annie Mae Hays Howell.

She was a CNA and a member of St. John Baptist. She enjoyed doing word search puzzles and reading her Bible.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 30, 2021, at St. John Baptist Church. Rev. T.E. Martin will officiate. The body will lie in state from Noon until 5 p.m., Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

