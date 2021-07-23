Late Commissioner Jeff Peal to be returned to Alexander July 24

Alexander County Commissioner Dr. Jeff Peal, who was tragically killed in an automobile accident in Ohio on July 19, will be returned to Alexander County on Saturday, July 24 at approximately 9:00 a.m. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office will escort the hearse from the Oxford Dam Bridge along NC Hwy. 16 to Adams Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Those who would like to honor the late Jeff Peal are welcome to gather at various locations along the route.

Funeral arrangements have been finalized, with all services at Millersville Baptist Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 28, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service on Thursday, July 29, at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Millersville Christian Academy in his honor.