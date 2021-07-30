Annie Almetta Smith, 94, of Taylorsville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Ms. Smith was born on August 27, 1926, in Iredell County, to the late Joseph Howard and Elsie Griffin Smith. Ms. Smith spent her life as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and teacher of her family. She worked at Lewittes Furniture for 38 years and as a supervisor the last 25 of those years. She was always there for advice or a good hug, whichever was needed. She was greatly loved by all and will be missed every day.

In addition to her parents, Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Waitsel Smith; a sister, Cora Mae Smith; four brothers, Boyd Smith, Jim Smith, Raymond Smith, and Edsel Smith; two sisters-in-law, Zor Smith and Irene Smith; a grandson, Timothy Smith; and a great-grandson, Leland Douglas Smith.

Those left to cherish her memories include five sons and four daughters-in-law, Gerald and wife Peggy Smith of Tyler, Texas, Mike Smith of Granite Falls, Donald and wife Anita Smith of Taylorsville, Aaron and wife Libby Smith of Taylorsville, and Dwight and wife Lotty Smith of Taylorsville; a sister, Ruth Yount of Newton; a sister-in-law, Maxine Smith of Newton; grandchildren, Kenny and wife Jennifer Smith, Steven Smith, Chris Smith, April Smith, Rita Schoeberlein, Holly Smith and wife Tracey Tremlett, Amanda and husband Jody Smith, Becky Smith, Harland and wife Brandy Smith, and Justin Smith; great-grandchildren, Rainer Smith, Coen Smith, Jamie Smith, Katie Owens, Carli Owens, Timothy Roden, Tyler Roden, Macey Roden, and Layla Caudle; many nieces and nephews; and a very special friend, Jimmy Moretz.

The Smith Family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Alexander Funeral Service from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel. Paul Schronce will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Friendship Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.