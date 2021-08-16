Ed Cooper, 75, of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Ed was born April 23, 1946, in the Poplar Community of Mitchell County, the son of the late Carl and Dora Bryant Cooper. Ed was a graduate of Tipton Hill High School in Mitchell County and had made his home in Alexander County since the early ’80s.

Ed was a hard worker and retired from many years in the maintenance industry with an abundance of electrical knowledge. Ed was a self-taught guitarist and enjoyed playing with fellow musicians at surrounding senior centers. He truly loved music and all the joy it brought him.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters, Bonnie Duffs (Russell), Helen Kisner (Joe), Tom Cooper (Peggy), Mildred Presnell (Ken), Clarence Cooper, and Arnold Cooper; and great-grandchild, Jamie Little.

Those left to cherish the memories of Ed include his companion and love, Judy Chaney of the home; two sons, Greg Cooper (Candy) and Chris Cooper; a granddaughter, Kelcy Cooper (Hunter Cornett); three great-grandchildren, Anderson Little, Lizzy Little, and Harper Cornett; and three sisters, Edith Mildred (Chris), Fanny Rector (Randy), and Phyllis Visnick (Jim).

A graveside service will be held Friday, August 18, at Roan Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Paul Bennett will be officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

