Jackie Monroe Cornette, Sr., 66, of Taylorsville, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, at his home.

Jackie was born June 7, 1955, in Asheville, the son of the late Robert Leroy Cornette and Helen Nadine Anderson Cornette.

He had worked in the furniture industry for several different companies but his last employment was with Stewart Furniture. He was a member of Resurrected Life Baptist Church in Long View. He enjoyed fishing, especially in Lake Hickory, hunting, and riding his motorcycle. He was a loving father, brother, uncle, and friend to all.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Joan Calhoun Cornette, and a grandchild.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include fiancée, Brenda Sue DeVault; son, Jackie Monroe Cornette, Jr. of Ohio; step-son, Paul David Ledford of the Wittenburg Community; grandchild, Cynthia Danille Ledford; sister, Janice Cornette Tester (Larry) of Stony Point; brother, Victor Anthony Cornette (Ruthie) of Taylorsville; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, August 27, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. James Cook, Jr. and Rev. Dwayne Rector will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Jackie Monroe Cornette, Sr.