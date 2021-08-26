Bruce ‘Dale’ Reid, 74, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

He was born September 4, 1946, to the late Hayden Burke and Cecil Pennell Reid.

During his working career, he operated heavy equipment, built houses, and owned his own lumber company. Mr. Reid loved to hunt and fish in his spare time.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Don, Blaine, and Burton.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mr. Reid include his wife of 31 years, Flaxen Brookshire Reid; a son, Robert Reid; a daughter, Myra Reid; four sisters, Millie Brookshire, Sandra Pearson (Coy), Jackie Hollar (Jerry), and Victoria White White; and two grandsons, Camron and Stoney.

Visitation for the Reid family will be at Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Grantie Falls on Monday, August 30, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Alan Gaylord, Rev. Larry Blakely, and Rev. Neal Walker officiating.

Donations may be made to Amorem Hospice of Caldwell, 902 Kirkwood St NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

