Tommy Joe Teague, 66, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at his home.

Tommy was born December 4, 1954, in Alexander County, the son of Betty Bowman Mitchell of Taylorsville and the late Hayden Teague.

He had worked for Masterfield Furniture and was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church. He was in the Football Hall of Fame at Wittenburg Elementary. He loved going to softball and football games. Tommy enjoyed watching sports on TV, watching Westerns, working his garden, riding his tractor, and playing Rook.

In addition to his mother, Betty Bowman Mitchell, and step-dad, Marlowe Mitchell, those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Betty Hamby Teague of the home; his brothers and sisters, Michael Teague (Leah) of Germany, Timmy Teague of Taylorsville, Teresa Allran (Kevin) of Denver, NC, and Diane Mohler (Tim) of Statesville; his children, Tammy Foster (Ritchie Bowman), Nathan Teague (Lisa), and Marty Teague, all of Taylorsville; his grandchildren, Jennifer Tipton (Shelbeá Smith), Haley Benfield (Dalton), and Dillon Lail, all of Taylorsville; his great-grandchildren, Kayzley and Kenzley Benfield and one on the way; special friend, Marshall Teague; and a number on nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Smyrna Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, C/O Kendra Dyson, 57 Dyson Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

