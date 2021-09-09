Barbara B. Warren, 74, of Hiddenite, went home to be with her gracious Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 9, 2021, after several years of declining health.

Barbara was born on July 2, 1947, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Worth V. and Virginia Keever Barrow.

She was employed for 20 years at Escod Industries as the estimator/engineer. She retired from the Alexander Senior Center after five years as the Administrative Assistant. Barbara was a member of East Taylorsville Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and volunteered in the church office for a number of years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her dearly loved husband of 41 years, Max Ray Warren; her dearly loved son, Timothy Wayne Warren; her precious infant twins, Max Ray Jr. and Angela Marie; her sister, Cynthia “Polly” Givens; her brother, James “Jim” Barrow; and her precious little companion, Molly.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her son, Keith Warren (Sharon); her daughter, Tammy Settlemyer (Jeff); five grandchildren, Ashleigh Mull (Jason), Brandon Warren, Aaron Johnson (Madison), Breonna Warren, and Luke Gwaltney; three very precious great-grandchildren, Max and Mya Mull, and Braylee Johnson; a very special sister-in-law, Gay Nell Barrow; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service for family and friends will be held at the Hiddenite Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to East Taylorsville Baptist Church.

