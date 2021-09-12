Ruby Ethel Bowman Fox Warren, 87, passed away at her home in Taylorsville on Sunday, September 12, 2021, after a period of declining health.

She was born June 13, 1934, to the late McCree and Grace Honeycutt Bowman. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church but recently started attending Mountain Ridge Baptist Church with her daughter.

During her working career, she sewed in the furniture industry and later ended up training people to sew. Mrs. Warren was an all-around homemaker, she enjoyed making quilts, giving away fried pies, canning, gardening, and making meals for Habitat, Church, and Harry’s Hands. Most of all, she enjoyed feeding her family and spending time with them.

Along with her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her first husband, Millard Fox; her second husband, Ralph Warren; son, Billy Joe Fox; sister, Kathleen Wooten; three brothers, Paul Bowman, George Bowman, and Leo Bowman; grandchild, Tammy Dawn Hatton; son-in-law, Tommy Hatton; and brother-in-law, Junior Little.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mrs. Warren include her daughter, Linda Hatton; two sisters, Mary Ruth Little and Rachel Church; three grandchildren, Tommie Hatton, Angela Childers (Bryan), and Jennifer Kirk; nine great-grandchildren, Ameri Childers and fiancé Brandon Blankenship, Aiden Childers, Jacob Vargas, Ethan Childers, Kiera Duncan, Cooper Childers, Eli Kirk, Caleb Kirk, and Kensley; sisters-in-law, Margie Bowman, Peggy Bowman, and Andale; brother-in-law, Gene Warren; a grandson-in-law, Shane Kirk; along with a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Mrs. Warren will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. The family will have a private service at a later date. Officiating will be Rev. Mark Morris.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain Ridge Baptist Church at 47 Poplar Valley Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Alexander Hospice at 50 Lucy Echerd Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Rev. Mark Adams, Rev. Mark Morris, Alexander Hospice, and for all the friends and family that have stopped by in the past several weeks.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.