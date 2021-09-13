Lois Smith Mitchell, 74, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021, at her home.

Lois was born January 30, 1947, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Garland Smith and Vada Icenhour Smith.

She was of the Christian faith and she loved animals, especially her cats. She was a very caring and loving person.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Marcelene Icenhour, Velma Meadows, Juanita Wiles, Lillie George, and Linda Sue Shook; and her brother, Arthur Smith.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband of 27 years, Billy Ray Mitchell; her son, James Moore (Mary) of Taylorsville; her daughter, Valerie Moore of Florida; her grandson, Brennan Moore (Morgan); special people like her children, Cuffey Icenhour and Terry Meadows; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, September 17, 2021, at Friendship Cemetery. Rev. Sammy Kiser will officiate. The body will lie in state from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Gideons International, Taylorsville Camp, PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

