Shirley Kerley, 76, passed away on September 14, 2021, after complications of Covid.

She was born December 22, 1944, to the late George and Thelma Elmore. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. During her working career, she worked in the cafeteria in the Alexander County Schools. She enjoyed camping and time with her family. She really loved making special memories with her children.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Doris Johnson.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mrs. Kerley include her son, Tim (Patsy) of Statesville, their children, Michael, Amy (Jonathan) and granddaughter, Abbie; son, Tommy (Vicky) of Taylorsville, their children, Twayna, Tristan, and Matt, grandchildren, Marisol and Kyuss; son, Allen of Hiddenite, and his son, Jaron; and son, Matthew (Nichole) of Taylorsville, and their children, Nathan, Noah, and Austin. She is also survived by her sister, Cleo Boling, and brother, Ray Elmore (Linda), both of Statesville; her fur baby, Sassy; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Mrs. Kerley will be Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. The funeral service will be at Beulah Baptist Church in Taylorsville on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Brent Dula will be officiating. Burial will follow at Marvin United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her boys.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the bereavement fund at Alexander Funeral Service, PO Box 40, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.